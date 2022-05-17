Football Glen Kamara tries to push himself into the ranks of the few Finnish winners

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for a climax in their season in the Europa League final.

Finland national team player Glen Chamber is in a unique location on Wednesday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The Rangers midfielder awaits the final of the European Football League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kamara will become the sixth Finnish male player in the Eurofinal. Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä won the Champions League with many other achievements, the former in Ajax in 1995 and the latter in Liverpool in 2005.

Jari Rantanen was winning the Uefa Cup with IFK Gothenburg in 1987 and Petri Tiainen Ajax Cup Winners’ Cup the same year. Petri Pasanen represented Werder Bremen in the defeated Uefa Cup Final 2009.

Of the Finnish women, the Champions League has been winning Katriina Talaslahti, who was a reserve goalkeeper when Lyon took the trophy in 2020.

“Are one match away from making history, ”Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey boasted to AFP.

Efforting from Glasgow, the Rangers won the Cup Winners ’Cup in 1972. At the same time, the final place is a kind of culmination of the Rangers’ new rise, as the club went into liquidation in 2012.

This season’s Euro contract started with disappointment, as the team dropped out of the Champions League qualifiers in Malmö. In the Europa League, it advanced from its block and has cleared Borussia Dortmund, the Red Star of Belgrade, Braga and Leipzig in the playoffs.

Returning to the Scottish championship a year ago, the Rangers finished second in the league season that ended last weekend.

German Frankfurt, which is 11th in the Bundesliga, will go to the finals as a great favorite of the winner.

Frankfurt, which took first place in the Uefa Cup in 1980, won its block in the Europa League this season and has made its way to the playoffs with Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham.

Rangers has a goal cannon on the sidelines, among other things Alfredo Morelos due to thigh injury. Frankfurt is concerned, among other things Jesper Lindström hind legs.

About 100,000 Rangers and at least 60,000 fans in Frankfurt are expected to arrive in Seville, raising concerns. The winner will face number one in the Champions League in August at the Helsinki Supercup.