Football | Glen Kamara received a blunt message from his club coach – “Honestly not surprising”

11.6. 19:50

Glen Kamaran career was on the rise for a long time after he left Arsenal’s academy for Dundee United in Scotland in 2017.

The great performances in Dundee quickly spawned a transfer to the big Scottish club Rangers. Kamara traded to Glashow at a ridiculous price, which also gave rise to his nickname: “50 ton” Glen Kamara.

The going did not slow down even after the transfer. Kamara became one of Huuhkajie’s core and star players and was Steven Gerrard’s credit men at Rangers.

The situation began to change when Gerrard left for Aston Villa at the end of 2021. Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not succeed in correcting this, and the course of the club slowly turned downward.

Dutch received departure passports in November last year. It was replaced Michael Bealethe team’s former second coach, who had made a good impression as QPR’s manager in between.

Kamara, who suffered from an ankle injury, was sidelined after the arrival of the new Manager. At the end of the season, Beale gave a very candid interview for the British media.

“For Glen, everything is open. He either needs to be here for a really long time or we’ll probably sell him. He needs to look at the competitive situation within the team and decide if there is enough playing time for him in this group,” said Beale.

Beale’s unspoken message was clear: please find a new club. He has told about his intentions to significantly reform the team for next season.

Kamara had not read his manager’s speeches before the interview with Ilta-Sanomi.

“I didn’t know about that, but it honestly doesn’t surprise me. We’ve already talked about my future with him a few months ago,” Kamara says seriously.

Rind doesn’t want to wash his dirty laundry in public and uses his words carefully. The midfielder says that in the discussions between the two, it became clear what the Manager’s view of the situation is.

“ “Since we had our conversation a few months ago, I haven’t gotten any game time at all.”

“I played quite a lot in the beginning. I knew him well from the time he was here before and we had a good relationship. I don’t really know what to say. I don’t want to say too much,” says Kamara.

“I know what he thinks about me and he knows mine. Since we had our conversation a few months ago, I haven’t gotten any game time at all.”

Kamara doesn’t want to say anything directly, but it can be concluded between the lines that the player’s address may change during the summer.

In February, Kamara was on the field in the Hearts match. Lately, playing time has been scarce.

According to the British media, at least Sheffield United, who have been promoted to the Premier League, are after the player. of the Sheffield Star according to Kamara’s price tag is far from what it was in the 27-year-old’s hottest days.

The price could now be as little as four million pounds, i.e. around 4.6 million euros.

It is known that the big Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas are also interested.

“These have been a wonderful four and a half years. The supporters of the club are amazing, crazy in a good way. The success could have been even better, but this has been a great time”, Kamara repeats with a foreboding sound.

What about the obligatory question: when do you play in the Veikkausliiga?

“Huh! Maybe it’s not quite relevant yet.”