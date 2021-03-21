Football Glen Kamara, in the midst of a racist uproar, played full time in a local fight in Glasgow

Celtic and Rangers played 1-1 in the Scottish League.

Finland midfielder of a national football team Glen Chamber played the entire match as Celtic and Rangers played 1-1 in the Scottish League.

Glasgow’s local encounter, or Old Firm, is traditionally one of the most heated encounters in the football world. The Rangers, who have played so far in the league so far, have already secured their Scottish championship.

Kamara is one of the key players in the Rangers.

Mohamed Elyounoussi took the lead with Celtic in the 23rd minute. The visiting Rangers was booed thoroughly by the home crowd 38 minutes into the game, after he broke through the middle and scored, resulting in the visitors taking the lead Alfredo Morelos bounced the ball in a corner kick.

The hit was Morelos, who once played for HJK, first in Old Firm matches.

The Chamber has been at the center of the racist upheaval in recent days. Thursday’s Europa League match against Slavia in Prague Ondrej Kudela said something in Kamara ‘s ear that angered the Finn.

According to Kamara, Kudela insulted him racistly. Slavia Prague has denied allegations of racism and accused Kamara of beating Kudela after the game.

Kamara and his team have hoped the European Football Association, Uefa, to take action to eradicate racism. The Owls also handed out a Kamara press release in which he demanded that Uefa take the events seriously.