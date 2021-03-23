Football Glen Kamara commented on racism stir it, what could the eagle owl at a press conference: “Support has been great and I am grateful”

The Finnish football team will start its World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium when Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives.

At the beginning of the press conference about the game, it was announced that no Glen Chamber can comment on last Thursday’s Europa League game and its events. This was an order of Kamara’s employer as well as lawyers.

The chamber has been buzzing around in recent days, and many of the questions at the press conference also touched on a big topic in the near future: racism.

Kamara, who plays in the Rangers, told Slavia about Prague Ondrej Kudelan insulted him racistly in the middle of a Europa League game on Thursday.

Although Kamara could not comment on the events, he was asked, for example, how the support shown by playmates and other people had felt.

“Support has been great and I am grateful for that. I can not really say any more, but I’m glad that so many have stood by my side, “Kamara said.

Owls keeper Jesse Joronen was able to answer the question of how racism faced by Kamara has been handled by the team.

“Of course the matter has been gone through and of course everyone is showing their full support for Glen and the work against racism. There is an insane development in the world and within football in this regard, ”Joronen said.

Head coach Markku Kanervalta was asked what he thought of the team’s support for Kamara. Kanerva said he was pleased with the team’s coherence both on and off the field.

Kanerva was also asked what feelings the events surrounding Kamara had evoked in her.

“A sad and incomprehensible thing. There is racism in sport, football and society. Hopefully it will be reduced. We could talk about this for a longer time, but maybe on some other occasion, ”Kanerva said.

Finland has dropped out of the lineup Rasmus Karjalainen and Rasmus Schüllerin the situation is uncertain.

“This is an exceptionally short lead time. The team was brought together yesterday. Rasmus Schüller was out of practice yesterday because there was a slight pain in his throat. Rasmus Karjalainen felt a headache yesterday and went for examinations, which revealed that the blood vessel in his neck had ruptured, ”Kanerva said.

Finland’s contract will continue after the Bosnian game. The team will face away in the World Cup qualifiers away from Ukraine on Sunday and next week in the practice match away from Switzerland.

