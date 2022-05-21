Football Glen Kamara celebrates winning the Scottish Cup

The Glasgow Rangers won the Hearts in the final.

21.5. 21:07

Glasgow The Rangers won the Scottish Cup final on Saturday in Hampden Park with Hearts overtime goals 2-0. Rangers’ previous Scottish Cup win was in 2009.

The Rangers lost to the European League final in Frankfurt on Wednesday after a penalty shootout, so the cup win reduced the pain of a loss.

“We worked hard and got a long way in Europe [Eurooppa-liigassa]but in the end, an award is needed and today we got it, ”Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst said the news agency AFP.

In extra time, the Rangers scored Ryan Jack and Scott Wright. Both goals were scored in the first half of overtime.

Finnish national team player Glen Chamber was the replacement.

At the end of the match, the referee signaled for a Rangers substitution. Jon McLaughlin made room for the 40-year-old Allan McGregorwho probably played his last match with the Rangers goal.