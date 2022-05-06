Football #Glasgow #Rangers #European #League #final #Glen #Kamara #wins

Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

Football A Finnish player will be seen in the final of the Europa League this year. The Scottish club Rangers knocked out the German club Leipzig 3-1 at their home ground at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday night and advanced to the finals with 3-2 goals.

Rangers entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 19 minutes James Tavernier and in the 24th minute the midfielder of the Finnish national team Glen Chamber took the lead 2-0.

Leipzig Christopher Nkunku brought Leipzig to the end of the second half, but Rangers’ finish was completed John Lundstramafter nine minutes of play.

In the final, the Rangers will face the German team Eintracht Frankfurt, which knocked out the London group West Ham 1-0 and went to the final with a joint goal of 3-1.

With the Rangers final place, Kamara has the opportunity to enter a club that is rare in Finland. Among Finnish players, the victory of the Eurocup has been celebrated earlier Jari Rantanen, Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä. Rantanen won the Uefa-Cup at IFK Gothenburg in 1987, Litmanen at the Champions League Ajax in 1995 and the Uefa-Cup at Liverpool 2001, and Hyypiä at the Uefa-Cup in Liverpool 2001 and the Champions League in the same club in 2005.

The final between Rangers and Frankfurt will take place on May 18 in Seville, Spain.