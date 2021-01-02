Football Glasgow commemorates 50 years ago devastating spectator crash – Rangers beat Celtic

Owl Glen Kamara played the Rangers shirt for full minutes.

Football The Scottish Premier League played the traditional Glasgow local derby Old Firm on Saturday as the Rangers hosted Celtic at their Ibrox stadium.

The match between the Protestant-backed Rangers and the Catholic-backed Celtic was more special than usual this time because of an accident that happened 50 days earlier.

The Rangers and Celtic faced on January 2, 1971, in a match whose events at the time of the conclusion led to disaster. In a crowd of thousands of people leaving the auditorium, 66 people died and more than 200 were injured. The youngest of the victims was a 9-year-old schoolboy.

Of the victims, 60 died, published in the British newspaper The Guardian jutun according to their lack of oxygen, i.e. asphyxia. The cause of death of the six victims was suffocation.

The tragedy was the worst spectator accident ever in Britain until the spring of 1989. At the time, 96 people died and more than 700 were injured at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.

Outside Ibrox Stadium, the victims of the accident were remembered.­

Teams arrived on the field on Saturday with wreaths, and the players had mourning ribbons in their arms. A quiet moment was observed during the match in memory of the victims.

The Rangers won the battle 1-0 on Saturday after the Celtic Callum McGregor pushed the ball into the goal after Rangers’s corner kick after 70 minutes.

Celtic played about a third of the match with understaffing. Nir Bitton twisted as the lowest player Alfredo Morelosin Nurin received a red card after 62 minutes for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The HJK player who had to be helped off the pitch, was Morelos as he was unable to finish the game. Owl midfielder Glen Chamber toiled the full minutes in the Rangers shirt.

The crowd led to disaster on the steps of Ibrox Park, now Ibrox Stadium, on January 2, 1971.­

The match Rangers goalkeeper chosen as the best player Allan McGregor saw his team be really bad in the first half.

“We were a little better after the run out. Profit is the most important thing. They looked hungrier for the first 50 minutes, but we managed to get a win, ”he said said According to The Guardian.

“I was annoyed by how bad we were, but I repeat myself and say victory is the most important thing.”