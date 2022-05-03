Wednesday, May 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Girls under the age of 17 in Finland lost their European Championship opening

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

France was better in the opening match with 2-0.

3.5. 20:44

Finland the national team of girls under the age of 17 suffered a 0-2 loss in their opening match at the European Championships against France.

The scorer was 40 minutes into the game Shana Chossenotte took the ball from the Finnish defender and finished the remaining victory from the pass.

In the second half Lucie Calba sealed the final scores in the 72nd minute.

Finland will next meet Spain on Friday.

#Football #Girls #age #Finland #lost #European #Championship #opening

See also  Football According to Chelsea's head coach who dropped out of the Champions League, Korona influenced the game: "The situation is the same everywhere in football"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A Real Madrid fan throws his mobile at Hazard and his reaction accumulates millions of visits on TikTok

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.