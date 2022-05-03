Football Girls under the age of 17 in Finland lost their European Championship opening

France was better in the opening match with 2-0.

3.5. 20:44

Finland the national team of girls under the age of 17 suffered a 0-2 loss in their opening match at the European Championships against France.

The scorer was 40 minutes into the game Shana Chossenotte took the ball from the Finnish defender and finished the remaining victory from the pass.

In the second half Lucie Calba sealed the final scores in the 72nd minute.

Finland will next meet Spain on Friday.