Football | Germany's former star goalkeeper destroyed a 91-year-old man's garage with a chainsaw – now fined 420,000 euros

Jens Lehmann didn't like his neighbor's garage.

23.12. 14:38

Germany's former goalkeeper of the national football team Jens Lehmann was fined 420,000 euros after destroying the garage of his neighbor, a 91-year-old man, with a chainsaw.

The court in Stanberg gave its verdict on Friday for the vandalism that happened more than a year ago, says the German ZDF TV company on its website.

Lehmann, 54, claimed in court that he was a victim of the legal system, but a judge Tanja Walter stated that “he is not a victim but a perpetrator”.

In the summer of 2022, Lehmann had broken into his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw and sawed through the ceiling beams. Before breaking in, Lehmann had cut the wires of the surveillance camera, but the camera also worked on batteries, he says Bild. A video of Lehmann with chainsaws was presented in court.

The reason for the seizure was that the neighbor's garage blocked the view of the lake.

In court, Lehmann had initially admitted that he had gone to the garage with the chainsaw, but later he appealed to memory lapses and false suspicions.

Lehmann's fine also came for another reason. He had left the parking fee unpaid at Munich airport. According to the prosecutor, Lehmann drove another car “caught in the bumper” so that he could get out of the parking garage at the same time the boom opened.

Lehmann played for the German national team in 62 international matches, including the 2006 World Cup home games, where Germany won bronze. At club level, Lehmann represented, among others, Schalke, Dortmund and Arsenal.

In the 2003-2004 season, when Arsenal did not lose a single match in the Premier League, Lehmann was the team's number one goalkeeper. At Arsenal, he also got the nickname “Mad Jens”.