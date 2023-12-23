Saturday, December 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Germany's former star goalkeeper destroyed a 91-year-old man's garage with a chainsaw – now fined 420,000 euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Germany's former star goalkeeper destroyed a 91-year-old man's garage with a chainsaw – now fined 420,000 euros

Jens Lehmann didn't like his neighbor's garage.

Germany's former goalkeeper of the national football team Jens Lehmann was fined 420,000 euros after destroying the garage of his neighbor, a 91-year-old man, with a chainsaw.

The court in Stanberg gave its verdict on Friday for the vandalism that happened more than a year ago, says the German ZDF TV company on its website.

Lehmann, 54, claimed in court that he was a victim of the legal system, but a judge Tanja Walter stated that “he is not a victim but a perpetrator”.

In the summer of 2022, Lehmann had broken into his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw and sawed through the ceiling beams. Before breaking in, Lehmann had cut the wires of the surveillance camera, but the camera also worked on batteries, he says Bild. A video of Lehmann with chainsaws was presented in court.

The reason for the seizure was that the neighbor's garage blocked the view of the lake.

See also  Architecture | Mirror-like observational images rarely come true in real life - However, it happened in these rare places in Helsinki

In court, Lehmann had initially admitted that he had gone to the garage with the chainsaw, but later he appealed to memory lapses and false suspicions.

Lehmann's fine also came for another reason. He had left the parking fee unpaid at Munich airport. According to the prosecutor, Lehmann drove another car “caught in the bumper” so that he could get out of the parking garage at the same time the boom opened.

Lehmann played for the German national team in 62 international matches, including the 2006 World Cup home games, where Germany won bronze. At club level, Lehmann represented, among others, Schalke, Dortmund and Arsenal.

In the 2003-2004 season, when Arsenal did not lose a single match in the Premier League, Lehmann was the team's number one goalkeeper. At Arsenal, he also got the nickname “Mad Jens”.

#Football #Germany39s #star #goalkeeper #destroyed #91yearold #man39s #garage #chainsaw #fined #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
'There is room at the bottom': Antonia apologizes to Macarena for having treated her badly all these years

'There is room at the bottom': Antonia apologizes to Macarena for having treated her badly all these years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result