Football, Germany drops Adidas. Nike beats its German competitor, but the stock continues to collapse on the stock market

Germany is preparing for a historic turning point. After over 77 years, the team of German national football team interrupts the collaboration with his compatriot Adidas to move on to the American giant Nike. The US company will supply the Mannschaft kits starting from 2027, with the contract which will be in force until 2034. Up to and including 2026, therefore, Adidas will continue to supply shoes, clothing and other equipment to both the men's and women's national teams of Germany.

As he writes Tuttosportthe announcement comes a few days after the presentation of the shirts with which the national team Hans Flick will participate in the Europeans of 2024, which will be held in Germany. “The Deutscher Fußball Bund (DFB) will enter into an equipment partnership with the Nike Inc from 2027 to 2034.

Nike will provide equipment to all national teams of DFB and will promote German football in its entirety”. The American clothing giant will therefore debut in an official competition with Germany on the occasion of the European Championships 2028.

A bad blow, this, however Adidas, which will see the divorce after almost a century of collaboration. Despite this, however, the stock of the company based in Herzogenaurach, in the heart of Bavaria, did not suffer any particular adverse market reactions. The stock, in fact, gains over 1.30%.

Very different matter, however, for Nike. The news of the new partnership comes in fact at a rather difficult moment for the company, which will present the worst financial statements since 1999, excluding the years affected by the global recession and the pandemic. In fact, despite the agreement with Germany, the stock market collapse continues, down by more than 8.90%.

However, with the partnership, Nike further expands its prestigious list of soccer sponsorships, thus adding value to an already impressive roster that includes global powerhouses such as Brazil since 1996, the France And England. The German Adidas continues to supply kits for the Italian and Spanish national football teams, as well as for the current world champions, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi.