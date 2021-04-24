Football German newspaper Der Spiegel publishes details of Super League agreement – retirees face hundreds of millions of euros in fines

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona would have received tens of millions of euros more than their competitors.

German newspaper Der Spiegel published on Friday, details of documents released to it related to the Football Super League.

The information comes from a 167-page agreement signed by all 12 clubs that founded the Super League.

The rebellion of the giants against the European Football Association (Uefa) lasted only two days, as the majority of clubs withdrew from the Super League on a fast schedule. It can become expensive for them.

According to Der Spiegel, sanctions have been included in the Treaty to prevent withdrawal from the Super League. According to the magazine, the 23-year contract for playing in the Super League is binding, as all 12 clubs have signed it.

By agreement however, it is possible to withdraw at the earliest after three seasons, Der Spiegel writes. The amount of the fine is at least EUR 150 million.

In addition to the fines, the retiring club must pay at least half of the income from the previous Super League season as penalties and return a certain part of the amount promised to the clubs to join the Super League.

Clubs that have withdrawn from the Super League shortly after its announcement will, of course, have no income from the league from the previous season.

Documents leaked to Der Spiegel reveal other interesting details about the money related to the Super League.

The Spanish founding members of the league, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​would have received separate additional compensation for the first two seasons in the Super League.

Compensation is EUR 60 million. The payment was to be handled in such a way that two Spanish giants would be paid 30 million after the first period and the other 30 million after the second period.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​which have received a better contract than other clubs, have not announced their withdrawal from the Super League.

The Super League agreement would have guaranteed the clubs additional income from the presentation of matches as well, as each club was promised the exclusive right to broadcast four matches on the clubs’ own channels. For these matches, clubs could sell their own channel packages.

The revelations made by Der Spiegel have been reported by, among others, a Swede Aftonbladet, Norwegian Dagbladet as well as the British Daily Mail.

Dagbladetin interviewed by a sports lawyer Kenneth A. Leren interprets clubs as aware of the difficulty of withdrawing from a Super League contract.

“I’ve found out who drop out of clubs expressing themselves in a way that demonstrates that the refusal is not entirely problem-free,” says Leren for Dagbladet.

“The clubs have said they have started a withdrawal, and I interpret that to mean that getting out is a little complicated.”

He can’t say how long it will take to withdraw from the contract.

“I guess it will take a long time.”