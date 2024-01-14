Football | German football legend criticizes Franz Beckenbauer's treatment: “I'm ashamed of it”

Matthias Sammer praises the late Beckenbauer.

German football legend by Franz Beckenbauer it's been a week since his death, and there have been several speeches about his importance to football and to individuals.

Had one of those Matthias Sammerand the comments also included criticism of the treatment of the “Emperor”.

Sammer was the player who won the European Championship gold in 1996, and he was also chosen as Germany's player of the year in the same year. After his playing career, he worked as sports director at Bayern Munich, among others, and got to know Beckenbauer.

Sammer played at the bottom of the midfield and later behind the defensive line as a libero, a role that Beckenbauer revolutionized.

“He was my role model anyway, but even more so when I became a libero,” Sammer told the German t-online publication in the interview.

“I got to know him during my time at Bayern. He was wonderful, so special and at the same time natural and friendly. He always stood up for me and was one of my most important advisors and partners in my life.”

German coaching greatness Ottmar Hitzfeld proposed that Bayern's stadium be renamed in honor of Beckenbauer. According to Sammer, the time for tributes is not yet.

“Franz would basically deserve everything, be it the stadium or the competition. I don't think it's the right time to talk about it yet. We are still mourning him.”

“But his achievements and life's work must be remembered and his legacy must be passed on to future generations.”

To the same for a breath, when Sammer praises Beckenbauer, he criticizes how Beckenbauer was treated in connection with the aftermath of the 2006 World Cup bid.

Germany was allowed to organize the games, but Beckenbauer, who led the application process, was investigated on suspicion of financial crimes. The case went all the way to court in Switzerland, but the courts were interrupted due to the corona pandemic in 2020 and the possible crime had time to expire.

The international football association Fifa and the World Cup application processes had proven to be playgrounds for corruption, which is at the heart of Sammer's criticism.

“He [Beckenbauer} voitti MM-kisat pelaajana ja valmentajana ja teki sitten kaikkensa tuodakseen MM-kisat Saksaan. Lähetimme hänet sinne [hakemaan kisoja] knowing how corrupt the system is.”

“I don't know how he got the 2006 Games in Germany, but attacking him for working with that system is hypocritical. It really hurts me. I think it's worthless and I'm ashamed of what this country and our media have done to him.”