Football German coach Tuchel’s headwind continues in Chelsea – Atletico Madrid’s road rose in the Champions League

Bayern cannon Lewandowski added up his goal.

German coach Thomas Tuchelin the headwind in London’s Chelsea football rudder continues.

Chelsea, led by Tuchel, played their 13th match in all competitions and again without a loss as it secured its semi-finals in the Champions League late Wednesday with a 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in Spain.

After Chelsea had won their away game 1-0 in Bucharest, Romania, three weeks ago, the English team advanced by 3-0.

Cheerfully Atletico’s sky collapsed on Stamford Bridge in London in the 34th minute when a Moroccan attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech finished off the counterattack 1-0. The hit was paved by the rise of the German duo Kai Havertz–Timo Werner.

“Important paint. I’ve been waiting for it a long time, “at Stamford Bridge for the first time hit the Ziyech said the Norwegian news agency NTB’s model.

Head coach of Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone had advised his defender to attack, and the away team surprised Chelsea at the beginning with his bold press game. After Zieych’s lead, the visitor’s faith apparently waned, as Atletico was the rest of the time the match was weak.

For the away team tens of minutes left in the Chelsea lead from the situation opposite the field. Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta rep Atleticon Yannic Carrascoa in the penalty area, but the offense was not convicted.

Atletico Madrid’s frustration was sampled by defender Stefan Savic, who, ten minutes before the end of the finish line, was fumbled by a Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger worth the expulsion.

In Munich home team Bayern and Lazio, who lost the first quarter-finals 1-4, played the match in the series off the agenda.

Bayern’s place to go was a matter of course, and the home team was excited enough to take a 2-1 win and a semi-final with 6-2 overall goals.

“Profit was very important to us. Our DNA is that we want to win every match, ”Bayern Joshua Kimmich said the news agency AFP.

The nail in Lazio’s coffin was hit by Bayern Munich’s paint cannon, which fired 1-0 Robert Lewandowski. After 33 minutes, Lazion sent a free kick in high over the penalty box Vedat Muriqi had caused a penalty after breaking Bayern Leon Goretzka.

Lewandowski scored in their seventh match in a row. He has 32 hits in the Bundesliga for the season, five in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, the winner of last season’s Champions League, was exceptionally guarded Alexander Nübel, which replaced the one who felt sick Manuel Neuerin.