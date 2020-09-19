Football German club excited about Ilmari Niskanen’s acquisition: “Hungry, dynamic and very talented”

Football league the reigning champion Kuopio Ball Club and the winger of the Finnish national team Ilmari Niskasen the transfer to Ingolstadt, playing in the German 3rd Bundesliga, inspires the German club.

Ingolstadt introduced its new player on Friday, in Finland the transfer was announced on Thursday after KuPS played their Europa League match.

“We saw Ilmar in Finland a few weeks ago and he definitely thought he wanted to change to Schanzer (Ingolstadt’s nickname). We make him a hungry, dynamic and very talented player who is still in the early stages of his career and who can become an important part of our future, ”says Ingolstadt, a senior executive. Florian Zehe glowed the acquisition.

Niskasen, 22, the agreement with Ingolstadt is “long-term” according to the club.

“The club has ambitious goals,” Niskanen commented in his new address.

Ingolstadt will start their 3rd Bundesliga game on Sunday with a home game against Uerdingen.