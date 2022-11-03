Football | Gerard Piqué ends his football career, last game on Saturday

Piqué won both the world championship and the European championship with Spain.

Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique says he is ending his football career. Piqué, 35, who represents Barcelona, ​​says in his Twitter video that next Saturday’s La Liga match will be his last at the team’s home stadium at Camp Nou and reminds that he has always said that he will not play for other teams.

Playing as a central defender, Piqué has won the world championship and the European championship in the Spanish national team. He won the Champions League three times in Barcelona and once in Manchester United.

This season, Piqué’s responsibility has remained quite low. In the Spanish league, he has been in the starting line-up three times and has played minutes in five matches. A total of 298 game minutes have been accumulated. In total, Barcelona has played 12 matches so far.

Barcelona will face Almeria in the last game of Piqué’s career. The game will be Barcelona’s last home game before the World Cup kicks off on November 20. By finishing at this stage, Piqué gets to say goodbye to the courts in front of his home crowd.

Barcelona’s finances have been tight in recent years. Piqué’s contract has been one of the most problematic. Spanish magazine According to Marca the club has pressured the top player to leave the club in order to free up money for salaries.