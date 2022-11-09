Football | Gerard Piqué ended his Barcelona career with a stupid exit, even though he didn’t even play

The Catalan club came out victorious even with fewer numbers.

of Spain defender of FC Barcelona in the league Gerard Piqué the last match of his career ended in a walkout after the first half in the locker room corridor on Tuesday evening, reports news agency AFP.

Pique, 35, had been named as a substitute for the away match against Osasuna. He did not play in the match, but after the half-time whistle, Piqué went to protest to the referee of the match Jesus Gil Manzano controversial decisions. Piqué continued his review in the locker room corridor, so the referee showed him a red card.

According to Spanish media, Piqué had said to the referee: “Do you know who you sent off?”

The exit was Piqué’s eleventh of his career. With that, he equals Barcelona’s club record Hristo Stoichkov with.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez said after the match that he would have brought Piqué on the field in the second half.

Also during the match, a FC Barcelona player was kicked off the field. The star striker of the team Robert Lewandowski looked at another yellow card after only half an hour of play.

However, Barcelona rose in the second half from a 0–1 loss position to a 2–1 victory Peter’s and Raph with goals, even though he played with ten players. Piqué’s departure did not reduce the number of field players.

Barcelona now lead the Spanish league by five points over Real Madrid, who have played one less game.

Piqué has won the world championship and the European championship in the Spanish national team. He won the Champions League three times in Barcelona and once in Manchester United.