A new country will be seen at the European Championships.

Georgia pulled off quite a surprise on Tuesday night when it beat Greece in the European Football Championship qualifiers and advanced to the summer European Championship. The match played in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, ended 1–0 after a penalty shootout.

A place in the prestigious football competition is the first in history for Georgia. The country seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Georgia is ranked 77th in the Fifa world ranking. Finland is ranked 60th in that list.

Greece is ranked 49th in the world. The country won the European Championship in 2004 in Portugal, but since then has not enjoyed significant success in prestigious competitions.

Fans celebrate Georgia's historic European Championship venue.

For the tough guys The match of fate, which continued goalless until the end of the game, was a tight defensive battle, as both teams' expected goals remained less than one goal during the 120-minute game.

In the end, Georgia won the penalty kicks with a score of 4–3 in the fifth round. The last goal was scored by a midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri.

Emotions were also heated during the match. The goalkeeper who sat on the bench of Georgia Giorgi Loria flew out with a red card at the end of the first half. A substitute player's red card does not affect the number of players on the field.

Georgia's players are celebrating the country's first place in the tournament.

European Championships will be played next summer in Germany. The tournament starts on June 14 and ends on July 14.

Finland is not participating in the tournament after falling out of the EC further qualifiers with last Saturday's loss to Wales.