Sunday, October 1, 2023
Football | Gentjana Rochi scored four goals as KuPS became champions of the Finnish Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
Football | Gentjana Rochi scored four goals as KuPS became champions of the Finnish Cup

KuPS beat HJK 5–0 in the final of the Finnish Cup.

Kuopio The ball club has won the first women’s Finnish Cup championship in its club history. In the final match at the Olympic Stadium, HJK fell with a crushing score of 5–0. Four of the goals were scored Gentjana for Roche. KuPS’s opening goal was finished Anni Hartikainen.

KuPS has won the last two Finnish championships, and this season too, it is at the top of the National League, as the series is already in its final stages. So the double championship is close.

