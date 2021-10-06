Genoa – The Coni College of Guarantee has sentenced Genoa to payment of 125 thousand euros in favor of Kevin Strootman’s agent, Jeroen Hoogewerf, who had taken care of the transfer of the Dutch midfielder from Marseille to the rossoblù in January 2021.

The company, at the time owned by Enrico Preziosi, in reality he had not even paid the first installment of an agreement that provided for a compensation of 250 thousand euros in favor of the agent who had already activated an arbitration procedure also for the first installment but in that case the parties had agreed amicably. However, the rossoblùs were also in default for the second installment and so Hoogewerf had to turn to the arbitration body.

In the meantime, the new ownership of the Grifone, the US fund 777 Partners, has confirmed that those who had bought the ticket for Genoa-Verona, before the decision of the owner to let the fans enter the stadium for free, will be able to request a free ticket online from tomorrow. by entering the typographic number on the previous ticket, for the race Genoa-Sassuolo scheduled at Ferraris on Sunday 17 October at 3pm.

