Football Gd Kamara’s enraged Ondrej Kudela broke his nose

Kudela is eliminated from the Europa League Arsenal match.

Czech national football team and Slavia Prague fielder Ondrej Kudela will be eliminated from the Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

According to a spokeswoman for Slavia Prague, the cause is an injury and not Glen Kamaran confrontation with Scotland, for which a police investigation has been launched in Scotland.

Kudela was in turmoil in Finland when he had a dispute on the field with Kamara, a Finnish national team player playing in the Glasgow Rangers. Rangers head coach Steven Gerrardin according to Kamara was subjected to racism in the situation, and the offender was Kudela.

In a Slavia Prague statement, Kudela has admitted his curses to Kamara, but denied guilty of racism. The European Football Association (UEFA) and the Scottish Police are investigating the case.

“We don’t expect him to play in the Arsenal match,” Slavia Prague spokesman said Michal Bycek told Czech TV on Tuesday.

According to a Slavian press release, Kudela has a “broken nose and fever”.

Czechs according to media reports, Kudela was injured in the Czech World Cup qualifiers against Wales last week. The other party to the situation was Gareth Bale.

As recently as last week, the Czech Football Association announced that Kudela would be eliminated from the Wales match in Cardiff for security reasons.