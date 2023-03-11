Football | Gary Lineker’s sacking threw the BBC’s sports programs into chaos: employees refuse to make programmes

According to the former CEO, the BBC has eroded trust in the company with its own actions.

Britain’s The broadcasting company BBC’s sports broadcasts were thrown into chaos on Saturday, when the company had to cancel several broadcasts at the very last moment Gary Lineker – because of the commotion.

BBC announced in the afternoon Finnish time, that its famous football program Match of the Day has no presenters or studio experts at all on Saturday. The program, which started in 1964, is the world’s longest-running football show, and it has never been done without a host or experts before.

The program also did not show interviews with players or coaches from the day’s six Premier League matches. According to the BBC, the Premier League told the 12 clubs playing on Saturday that there will be no interviews for the program.

On Saturday, the BBC also had to completely cancel two other football-themed live TV programs and one radio program, when the presenters and other creators of the programs announced that they did not agree to broadcast.

Later in the afternoon, the BBC apologized for the weekend’s “limited sports programme”.

“We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon,” the BBC said in a statement.

Chaotic the situation arose when the BBC announced on Friday that it had axed Match of the Day commentator and ex-football star Gary Lineker. Lineker is a TV face loved by the British and reportedly also the BBC’s highest paid commentator.

At the beginning of the week, Lineker criticized the new asylum policy of the British conservative government on Twitter.

Lineker’s co-workers, ex-player stars Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced on Friday that they would be absent from Saturday’s broadcast in “solidarity” with Lineker. The creators of a few other programs did the same.

In addition, Wright said on Saturday that he would resign from the BBC if the BBC decides to stop working with Lineker completely.

Earlier this week, the British Conservative government presented its planned means to stop dangerous immigration attempts through the English Channel. The proposal includes, among other things, that those who entered the country illegally will be removed from the country within four weeks and they will be banned from ever coming to Britain again. People coming through the canal by boat are either returned to their home country or to a third country considered safe, such as Rwanda.

Lineker described the government’s plan as “cruel beyond measure” and said the government’s language was reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s, i.e. Nazi Germany.

According to the BBC, Lineker broke the company’s impartiality rules, but the country’s football circles have given the former top striker their unwavering support.

The BBC’s news delivery has strict impartiality rules. However, Lineker does not work on the news side and he is not even a permanent member of the BBC staff, but does his commentary work at the BBC as a freelancer.

36 of the Conservative Party sent by a politician to the director general of the BBC the letter, in which they called for a full investigation into Lineker’s comments and also an apology from Lineker. According to the letter, the incident “shakes many people’s already fragile trust in the impartiality and professionalism of the BBC”.

On the other hand, the BBC has been accused of collapsing under pressure from the Conservative Party. Leader of the opposition Labor Party Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the BBC was wrong to ax Lineker and now the company is “very, very vulnerable”.

“It’s not impartial of the BBC to give in to Conservative MPs complaining about Gary Lineker, it’s the opposite of impartial,” Starmer said on Saturday, according to the BBC.

In Starmer’s opinion, the asylum system broken by the Conservative government is at the heart of the matter, and now the government is trying to find scapegoats.

On the other hand, Yougov’s on Monday based on a poll published by

The uproar caused by the BBC has grown so big that the BBC followed it on Saturday with its own live coverage. For example, the former director general of the BBC Greg Dyke said there that the real problem of the day is the erosion of trust in the BBC, which it itself has caused with its Lineker decision.

Also the British Union of Journalists NUJ saidthat the BBC scored an own goal with its decision to shelve.

“Caving in to prolonged political pressure in this way is as foolish as it is dangerous,” the statement said.

The network has been set up plea, calling on the BBC to immediately reverse Lineker’s shelving. It already had more than 170,000 signatories on Saturday.

BBC sports correspondent Natalie Pirks in turn tweeted the picture by George Orwell from the statue outside the main BBC building.

“If freedom means anything, it means the right to tell people what they don’t want to hear,” is engraved on the wall next to the statue.