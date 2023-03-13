Football | Gary Lineker returns as a BBC commentator

The BBC apologized for the inconvenience caused to viewers by Lineker’s axing.

Britain’s The BBC has canceled a football commentator by Gary Lineker shelf. Lineker is scheduled to comment on the Premier League again next weekend.

Lineker was suspended by the BBC last week after he refused to remove his Twitter posts criticizing the British Conservative government’s immigration policy.

The BBC’s sports programs were thrown into chaos at the weekend when several staff walked off the job in support of Lineker.

Its iconic and Lineker-hosted Match of the Day program had no presenters or studio experts at all on Saturday.

The program also did not show interviews with players or coaches from the day’s six Premier League matches.

The BBC also had to cancel all of its football programs over the weekend.

BBC announced on Friday that Lineker would be sidelined from broadcasts until the company reaches an agreement on how he will use social media in the future.

Lineker’s axing put the BBC in the middle of public criticism. The BBC apologized for the inconvenience caused to viewers by Lineker’s axing.

“I’m glad that we found a way to move forward in the matter”, commented Lineker himself. He said he was looking forward to returning to work.