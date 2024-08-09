Football|England will face Finland on September 10.

English the FA has named a temporary successor to the one who led the country to European Championship silver For Gareth Southgate.

The crew of the three lions steps into the sticks Lee Carsley. The association announced the appointment on Friday.

The 50-year-old Carsley has been the head coach of England’s under-20 national team since 2021. Carsley has gained previous coaching experience from Brentford and the interim teams of Coventry City and Birmingham City.

“It’s an honor to lead the England crew. I know the players well as well as international football, so it makes sense that I lead the team while the association is looking for a new head coach,” Carsley said in the association’s press release

Carsley will lead England to the Nations League in the autumn, where the country will face Ireland in an away match on September 7. Three days later, England will play a home match at London’s Wembley Stadium against Huuhkaji.

Carsley’s predecessor, Gareth Southgate, 53, coached the national team for eight years. Southgate became England’s head coach first on an interim basis Sam Allardyce after resigning due to a corruption scandal, until in November 2016, the association appointed him as permanent head coach.