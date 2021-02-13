Football Gareth Bale scored a dream goal in the Champions League final – but he didn’t become a worshiped hero: what went wrong?

May The 26th in 2018 was the day when it became clear at the latest that Gareth Bale is a world class player. The Welshman scored two goals in the Champions League final, with Real Madrid beating Liverpool 3-1.

Bale entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 61 minutes. It took just three minutes and one of the dream goals in the football history finals saw the light of day: a stunning scissor kick hit the Liverpool net. In addition, Bale scored a goal after 83 minutes, slipping Liverpool’s goalkeeper Loris Kariusin through the hands to the finish.

“I was disappointed when I didn’t start. I felt like I deserved it. The best I could do was come in and make an impact, and I did, ”Bale said after the match, according to news agency Reuters.

The first part of the comment would suit Bale almost all the time in Real Madrid, and confusingly it also fits in with the current season. Bale returned to Tottenham in September with a season-long loan agreement and is not very familiar with Bale José Mourinho have not found the club’s highest paid player just to use.

How did this happen?

Gareth Bale has often been substituted for this season.­

Small a recap of Bale’s football career is in place. Bale was raised in Southampton, and at least according to the story, during school exercise classes, Bale was only allowed to play with one touch and the touch was not allowed to happen on the left foot. This was because Bale was completely superior to the others.

In Southampton’s national team, Bale had only one season to play (2006-2007) when Tottenham acquired a 17-year-old left winger at the time.

The push towards a star rating took place in the autumn of 2010 at the latest, when Tottenham’s manager Harry Redknapp invented to raise Bale as a side link. In the Champions League match against Inter in Milan in October 2010, Bale did a hat trick in San Siro. However, Tottenham lost the match 3-4.

In his final season 2012–2013 in Tottenham, Bale played in the middle behind the attack. The idea was probably a new Manager André Villas-Boasin. The mark was icy: 21 goals in 33 matches. In addition, Bale collected roughly all the personal trophies available in the Premier League.

In the 2012-2013 season, Gareth Bale was the best player in the Premier League. On March 3, 2013, Bale aired his goal, which he finalized for local opponent Arsenal’s net.­

As a result was a dream transfer to Real Madrid. The price tag was EUR 91 million.

Some well-known Real supporters marveled at the move.

“We bought for a record amount from a player’s club that no one has ever heard of,” said the golf professional. Sergio Garcia.

In real, Bale never really rose to anyone’s popularity. Numerous injuries, Spanish incompetence and various snatches, such as waving the “Wales, golf, Madrid” flag, pushed Bale into a situation where it was easy for a player to leave on the bench. However, the statistics are tough as in Real: 171 matches with 80 goals.

“The highs have been amazing highs and the shallows have been very low,” Bale noted BT Sportille.

Bale has been the subject of constant transfer rumors, anytime to China, anytime, anywhere. Real’s contract is valid until the summer of 2022. At least as a temporary solution came the return to Tottenham.

“ “He’s not given minutes, he deserves minutes.”

At times like this: Gareth Bale was in the opening lineup on January 31 in Brighton, but José Mourinho took him on the substitution in the second half.­

Red the carpet was already laid out at Tottenham’s magnificent new stadium, but Mourinho has acted in exactly the same way as Zinedine Zidane Real Madrissa: Bale comes on to the pitch from time to time. In Wednesday’s England Cup match, he wasn’t in the lineup at all.

One reason for Bale’s limited playing time is, yes, limited playing time. In real it accumulated scarcely and the feeling of playing is not very good. In addition, Tottenham joined early in the season Harry Kanen and Son Heung-minin thanks to strong grips. Now the team’s game has coughed, but Mourinho still hasn’t found a role for Belle – not even in the matches Kane was on the sidelines.

“I can’t give a player minutes – they’re not ones that are just given. We know the problems he has had in recent seasons. We know he came injured. The most important thing for him is to be constantly steady in exercises and at high intensity without any problems. When the player is flat in practice, the player is ready. He’s not given minutes, he deserves minutes, ”Mourinho said of The Guardian by.

Mourinho noted that Bale’s grips in practice have improved, so the playing time may be better promised.

Gareth Bale struggled for the ball in a match between Wales and the Finnish League of Nations on 18 November in Cardiff.­

Balen non-play was also noticed in September at the Olympic Stadium in the League of Nations match, when Wales defeated Finland 1–0. Bale played against the Owls only in the first half and very quietly. In November, Cardiff already saw glimpses of a different kind of Bale as he led Wales to a 3-1 victory.

But: it is also suspected that Mourinho did not even want Bale to Tottenham. Mourinho needed a central defender, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy grabbed Bale because it was an “offer that could not be refused”.

For Bale’s fabulous weekly salary of at least nearly 600,000 euros, Tottenham is estimated to pay at least 250,000 euros, which is more than any other player in Tottenham.

Bale may still be an important player for Tottenham and it even has a date: April 25th. At that time, Tottenham have a chance to break the trophy-free period that has continued since 2008 in the league cup final against Manchester City.

The Athleticin Bale’s role as a ‘locker room player’ is significant along with another experienced player, the second goalkeeper Joe Hartin with. At least Bale knows how the finals will be settled.

City and Tottenham will also meet today on Saturday in the Premier League at 7.30pm.