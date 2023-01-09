Monday, January 9, 2023
Football | Gareth Bale ends his football career

January 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

Bale was part of the Welsh team at the World Cup.

Welsh national team soccer player Gareth Bale end his football career. Bale said on Monday that he will stop playing for both the club and the national team. Bale announced his retirement on his Twitter account.

Bale says the sport has given him some of the best moments of his life.

Bale, 33, played for Real Madrid from 2013 to 2022 and won the Champions League five times with the team. With Wales, he played once in the World Cup and twice in the European Championship.

Bale also represented Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

