Omar Colley, who played for KuPS, was one of the key players in the Gambia when the team beat Guinea.

Before of the African Football Championship, the Gambia was perhaps the most undervalued team in the tournament, ranking 150th on the world rankings and at the same time the weakest team in the tournament. The Gambia has been the second country in the tournament.

On Monday Musa Barrow 71 minutes into the match, Gambia scored 1 – 0 for Guambia.

Yusupha Bobb passed the ball to Guinean, who had to be helped off the pitch as an injury meant he was unable to finish the game. Barrow’n came in to finish the match.

Gambia will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and the Comoros in the semi-finals.

Mixed Gambia and Guinea played the end of the match with one man short. Gambia survived one extra goal and two attempts to hit the scoring frame and held on to their victory.

Before the match, the team suffered from food poisoning, which left two players in the Opening lineup an hour before the match.

Guinea’s key player, captain Naby Keita, was banned due to warnings. Guinea had the best finish of the opening season, however Omar Colleyn properly timed Rigging prevented Mohamed Bayon paint company.

Guinea Ibrahima Conte put the ball into the net six minutes after Barrow’s goal, but Guinea had more players in the offside position.

Gambia missed a single player when Yusupha Njie was driven after the second yellow card in the 87th minute. He had only been on the field for fifteen minutes.

Contella was the second attempt after he fired the ball into the post from a small angle. Goalkeeper of Gambia Baboucarr Gaye rejected Jose Kanten from the company’s return ball to the posts.

The ball hit the goal for the third time and seemed to hit Colley’s hand, but after consulting the video referees, the referee allowed the game to continue. Conte took his place on the field.