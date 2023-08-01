Football | Gabriel Sandberg ended up in Kotka via Venice on a dream trip and was surprised in many ways

Swedish Gabriel Sandberg moved from Venice to Kotka. He is surprised by the level of the Veikkausliiga as well as the importance of football in his new hometown.

KOTKA

Venice and Kotka.

Two cities surrounded by water, which a Swedish soccer player Gabriel Sandberg has called home.

He nods and laughs a little when asked about the similarities.

“There’s a lot of water around, but otherwise they’re not very similar places,” Sandberg says as he sets foot in Kotka’s marina, calling out the rainy weather – “shitty weather” -.

The Nyköping native plays in the Veikkausliiga in KTP on loan from the Serie B club Venezia FC.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been one of the positive surprises of the league season and has made an impression while shredding KTP at the bottom of the midfield. He is one of the league’s elite as a ball handler.

The easy-going Sandberg’s adventure and move to Italy began with a message he thought was a hoax.

KTP’s Gabriel Sandberg prevents Honga’s star player Roman Eremenko from advancing.

Sandberg had just turned 18 when he received a private message on Instagram. At that time, he was a contract player of his hometown team Nyköpings BIS and played at Sweden’s third highest league level.

“Out of the blue, there was a message from an agent who said he was working with Venezia FC. He said they were interested in me,” says Sandberg.

He didn’t take the message seriously.

“I thought that these messages always come from time to time. This must be fake.”

Sandberg did not respond to a message.

A week later, the same user had commented under Sandberg’s update and asked to reply to a private message.

“I was like okay and I answered it. It turned out that it was the real deal.”

Agent had not been able to find Sandberg’s phone number because her subscription was in her father’s name.

When the connection was finally made, things moved quickly. Two days later, Sandberg already had a Facetime video call with Venezia FC’s sporting director.

“And a couple of weeks after that, me and my dad flew to Venice and I made the deal.”

The decision was easy.

“I knew right away that I would say yes. There was no thinking about it. I was 18 years old: It was time to take a step forward and go out into the world. My dream has always been to play football as a profession.”

Gabriel Sandberg was 18 years old when he received a contract offer from Venezia FC.

Venice is an iconic milieu with its canals and gondola boats.

Sandberg played for the club’s under-19 team, whose players lived and trained on the mainland side.

“There were cool bikes in Venice, but you got used to it pretty quickly. There are so many tourists and the bustle of people that it is difficult to move around,” he says.

In the second season, Sandberg moved to live on an island, “on the water”, as she says herself.

“It was a pretty great place to live, but I don’t really care where I live. It’s not important to me.”

Venezia FC was promoted to Serie A in 2021, but was immediately relegated back to Serie B. Sandberg was able to train with the representative team, which is made up of Finns, among others Jesse Joronen and Joel Pohjanpalo.

“They’re very nice guys.”

“ I don’t really care where I live.

Sandberg got to play one Italian Cup match in Venezia FC, which he says is the best and highest level experience of his career so far.

He found out the day before that he was with the representative team.

“I thought I would start on the bench, but I was in the opening. I was a little nervous at the beginning, but then it started to flow. I enjoyed the moment and playing was fun,” says Sandberg.

However, there was no way for Sama to continue in the national team, and Sandberg did not want to play at the junior level anymore. He expressed to the club his desire to go on loan to play men’s professional games in order to improve.

Gabriel Sandberg’s dream is to support his family with football.

At the beginning of 2023, Venezia FC signed a cooperation agreement with KTP. Sandberg and two other players thus moved to Kotka with loan agreements.

“KTP saw videos of me playing and they really wanted me here,” he says.

The Swede knew almost nothing about the Veikkausliiga beforehand.

“I only knew HJK. This is a better league than I imagined. There are a lot of good teams here and any team can beat anyone. The series is tight and of a surprisingly good standard.”

KTP’s Gabriel Sandberg (right) chasing the ball from HJK’s Anthony Olusanya.

Readjustment Finnish everyday life has been painless.

“It is quite easy to adapt here. Finland is quite a similar country to Sweden. Not much happens in Kotka, but that can also be a good thing when you can just focus on football.”

Sandberg praises KTP’s team spirit.

“I have enjoyed my time in this team very much. I’ve quickly made a lot of friends.”

The supporter culture in Kotka has made an indelible impression on Sandberg. The legendary one, who died in 1989 Arto Tolsan the home sanctuary that bears the name has drawn a peak of 3,154 pairs of eyes to the galleries this season.

“I heard when I came here that this is a football city. There have been a lot of people having fun at home matches. It has perhaps even been a little surprising how many people have shown up to the games at times,” says Sandberg.

“ It has perhaps even been a little surprising how many people have shown up to the games at times.

The fans are enamored with Sandberg’s tenacious work ethic and strong exploits that make him a loathsome opponent.

“This year, I think I have also improved in playing with the ball in an attacking direction,” he says.

He still understands his limitations.

“I’m not the type of player to go through four players and score a goal. Everyone would like to do that, but I feel myself and I don’t even try. I focus on my strengths.”

Gabriel Sandberg will continue in KTP on a loan contract until the end of the season.

Sandberg mentions Liverpool as his favorite players Fabinho and by James Milner.

“I like Liverpool, so I always follow their midfielders in particular. I’ve been told that Fabinho and Milner aren’t the most entertaining players, but I like watching them play.”

Sandberg says that he is even surprised by how much responsibility he has been given at KTP. Kotka is an up-and-coming team whose minimum goal is to stay in the main league. The fight is tight.

“We could have grabbed a few more points, but we have performed just fine as a team that got off the wall,” says Sandberg.

“Of course we want to be higher and aim for European places, but at least we have to secure our place in the series.”

Sandberg will continue in Kotka until the end of the season. The contract with Venezia FC is valid until the summer of 2024.

He keeps giving screens for the future.

“My hope is that I could support my family with football when I get older. I want to live the football dream.”