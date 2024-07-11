Football | Full chaos at Copa América – players climbed into the stands and fought with fans

Football|The semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia ended in chaos.

Football The semi-final match of the South American championship tournament Copa América ended in chaos after several Uruguayan players brawled with Colombia supporters.

Colombia beat Uruguay 1–0 when Jefferson Lerma butt by James Rodríguez corner kick into the net in the 39th minute.

Colombia played the second period with a man advantage when Daniel Muñoz took a shower with two warnings just before the break. However, the team survived and will meet in the final match Lionel Messi’s led by Argentina.

After the match, many Uruguayan players climbed the bleachers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and brawled with Colombian fans. The TV pictures showed how, for example, Uruguay’s star player, Liverpool’s striker Darwin Nuñez sent blows around.

Uruguay captain José María Giménez said the players climbed into the stands to protect their families who were watching the match.

“This is a disaster. Our families were in danger. We had to go to the stands to get our loved ones. There were newborn children,” Giménez, who represents Atlético Madrid, said, according to news agency AFP.

“There was not a single policeman there. I wish the organizers would be a little more careful with families. This has happened at every game because there are people in the stands who can’t take a few drinks.”

Majority of the spectators supported Colombia, but the fans of different countries were not isolated from each other.

The fight continued for several minutes until the police finally broke it up. According to AFP, 80-100 Uruguayan supporters remained on the field for a long time after other fans had left.

The incident was not avoided on the field either, as the players and background personnel of both teams clashed in the center circle after the final whistle.

The Copa final will be played the night before Monday Finnish time.