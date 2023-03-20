Fulham’s lead melted away for an extraordinary few minutes.

Manchester United took advantage of Fulham’s stuttering and advanced to the semi-finals of the English Cup with a 3–1 home win over the London team.

Serbian ship Aleksandar Mitrović gave Fulham the lead early in the second half, but the London visitors lost their grip around the 70 minute mark with two subs.

United were awarded a penalty kick, and the Brazilian hero William got a red card for his hand foul. Mitrović was enraged by the situation and punched the referee Chris Kavanaghwho also gave the striker a red card.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva joined his players after complaining to Kavanagh about the situation.

United’s Bruno Fernandes completed the equalizer from a point, and Marcel Sabitzer put the home team ahead just two minutes later.

In overtime, Fernandes further embellished the readings with his 3–1 goal.

In Sunday’s other quarter-finals, Sheffield United beat Blackburn 3-2 and Brighton bluntly defeated Cup surprise Grimsby Town 5-0. In Saturday’s match, Manchester City smashed Burnley 6-0 with a hat-trick Erling Haaland’s under.

In the semi-finals, City will face Sheffield United and ManU Brighton.

In the Premier League top team Arsenal cut their league lead over Manchester City to eight points, when the London team clearly defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in the local match.

Arsenal’s English winger Bukayo Saka the Brazilian striker completed two goals in Palace’s net by Gabriel Martinelli and a midfielder Granit Xhaka hitting once. Arsenal, who last won the Premier League title in the 2003-2004 season, have won six consecutive victories in the series since February’s loss to City.

Arsenal have played one match more than City.

Crystal Palace have slipped to 12th place in the league, and the team is just three points above the relegation zone. On Friday, the Palace management fired their head coach Patrick Vieira, who is remembered as an Arsenal legend during his playing career.

The Premier League resumes after the national match break on April Fool’s Day.