Football, Frosinone returns to Serie A. The Ciociari festival explodes

The Frosinone clinched their third promotion in A league of his history with three days in advancebeating 3-1 a Reggina who tried to make herself dangerous from the first minutes of the game but could do nothing against Fabio’s eleven Bigabsolute ruler of the cadet tournament with the first place in the standings occupied from the tenth day championship and maintained until the end. At the triple whistle, there is a big party in the stands and on the field (peacefully invaded by the fans) in with the ciociari returning to the top flight for the third time hoping to stay a while. The first two experiences (seasons 2015-16 and 2018-2019), in fact, ended negatively, with a 19th place in the standings and the consequent relegation in B.

The Frosinone by coach Fabio Grosso celebrates his third promotion to Serie A four years after relegation. Quite a feat for the Lazio club in a city of suns 44,000 inhabitants but with a jewel stage like it lineage. The company was founded in 1906 even if the registration came only 22 years later with the second affiliation to the Figc. Following the radiation, the club was re-founded in 1945, in 1959 and in 1990. From the first social colors that resumed those of the citizens, the red and bluehe moved on to the shirts yellow with edges blue.

