The match in the Finnish World Cup qualifiers ended with a 2–0 away victory for France.

France applied for a 2-0 away win over Kazakhstan in the men’s World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. France took the victory to the top of the D-block by four points. In the second match of the block, Ukraine and Finland will meet on Sunday night.

In the away victory, only the Barcelona player succeeded in the goal Ousmane Dembélé. He finished the winning goal Anthony Martialin preliminary work in the 20th minute.

Kazakhstan Serhiy Malyi accidentally put the ball away for the home side’s keeper after 44 minutes.

French the biggest superstar Kylian Mbappé missed the match without power. He was replaced by Martialin after 59 minutes and had to be carried off on a stretcher in agony. Alexander Mokin rejected.

The failure was Mbappé’s first since April 2019. He had succeeded nine times in a row.