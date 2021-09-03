Football French star striker Kylian Mbappe will not play against Owls next week

French national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe will be disqualified from the next two World Cup qualifiers due to a base injury.

Mbappe broke his right foot in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and left the national team on Thursday under the protection of his club PSG.

France lead the D-block of the World Cup qualifiers after winning two matches and playing two draws. France will meet Ukraine in Kiev on Saturday and host Finland in Lyon next Tuesday.

French according to the Football Association, no other player will be selected to replace Mbappe. Head coach Didier Deschampsilla are used for attack Kingsley Coman and Anthony Martial.

The beginning of Mbappe has been colorful. He was expected to switch PSG to Real Madrid during the August transfer, but he stayed in Paris.

On Sunday, he scored both goals for PSG when the team knocked down Reims. The match was Lionel Messin debut at the Paris Club.

Read more: French TV channel: Real Madrid is no longer negotiating the transfer of Kylian Mbappé

Read more: PSG rejects Real Madrid’s € 160 million bid for Kylian Mbappé: “Not enough”