Football French media are already listing the reasons why Lionel Messi, who faces PSG on Tuesday, could move to Paris

Tuesday night the eyes of the football world turn towards Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium, where Barcelona Lionel Messi meets his potential future club Paris Saint-Germain. The match will become a new song in the sequel followed from the fall.

The plight of Barcelona and Lionel Mess, the biggest star in the football world, has been frequented inside the media since the autumn. Barcelona is in trouble under its huge debt burden and Mess is reported to be in the starting pits of the club where he was ignited by a world-class star.

The encounter between Barcelona and the PSG can’t be much more delicious than the quarterfinals of the Champions League right now.

French there has been speculation in the media during the match for all the reasons why PSG could potentially get Lionel Mess next summer.

Sports magazine According to L’Equipe now it would be possible for PSG to get Messi at all when he is released from his contract with Barcelona next summer. Just no club would be able to pay the transfer amount from Messiah to Barcelona, ​​but in the summer he can get it without transfer fee.

It has been reported in the media before that PSG had already been in contact with Messi’s representatives last year about a possible future transfer. So the negotiations do not start from scratch, the connection already exists.

PSG would hardly want to annoy his biggest star Neymaria, but in the case of Mess, there is no fear of it. Neymar has already announced that he wants to play with Mess again, and in Paris it could very well succeed.

PSG is already likely preparing to sell its second-largest star Kylian Mbappén, which has not entered into a new agreement with the Paris Club. The sale of Mbappé would finance Mess’s astronomical salary, which is unlikely to fall significantly after the transfer.

Provided Barcelona would give the Messiah ticket out of hand to a competitor, it could ease the debt burden of FC Barcelona, ​​according to the New York Times. Aspiring to chair the club Joan Laportan according to the club, 8.2 percent of the expenses go to the Fair. According to him, the costs of the Mess are not a problem, as all sponsors demand to receive the Mess.

The bigger problem is the size of all salary costs, when at the same time the club has debts of 1.1 billion euros on its neck. The club spends more than € 630 million a year on salaries, which is 74 percent of its annual revenue. Simply cutting Mess’s wages is not enough as a solution.

Winning the Barcelona quarter-finals would give PSG Mess more reasons to join the PSG team next summer. Barcelona’s golden generation is in recession, despite Barca’s new head coach Ronald Koeman has made the team’s game work lately.

“It is clear that Barcelona is entering a new era. Since Koema’s arrival, he has been working to get the most out of his team, ”PSG head coach Mauricio Pocchettino said For Uefa.com.

Neymar, who was injured last Wednesday, will not face his old teammate Messi in Barcelona or probably even in the next playoffs in Paris. Pictures taken on Thursday revealed a groin injury that keeps him away from games for weeks.

It’s a familiar story, as this is the third time Neymar, who is playing in Paris for the fourth time, will not be able to compete with the PSG in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona-PSG at 10 p.m. C More Sport 1 is showing a match.