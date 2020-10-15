Football Freddy Adu’s football career, which once tried in Finland too, continues: he found a club in Sweden

Adu played at the Kuopio Ball Club in 2015.

In due course considered a great promise for football Freddy Adu, 31, continues his football career. Expressen saysthat Adu’s next club is Österlen FF, which plays in the third highest league in Sweden.

Team sports director Malik Sesay tells Expressen that Adu will join the team for two weeks in November. He will then return to the United States and come to Sweden again in January for the next season.

Adu himself glowed with his Instagram account that he is hugely happy to be able to play again.

Now Adus, who was moving to Sweden, was terrified at the age of 14. He played at the 2003 World Cup for under-17s in Finland. A professional contract with Nike made him the best-paid U.S. footballer.

Adu has also played in Finland during his career. He came to the Kuopio Ball Club in the spring of 2015, but failed to get regular playing time in the Veikkausliiga. In the statistics, he accumulated game minutes from only five matches. Adu was sent to the ranks of Kuopio Futis (KuFu), who played in Kolmos.

Adu scored a free kick goal in the Third, which was also quoted in the international media. The tone of the stuff was mostly astonishing in terms of how Adu has sunk to such a low league level to play.

Adu told HS in connection with its KuPS transferthat believes he got too much too young.

“I’m not going to lie. It rose a little in my head. Then I was no longer focused on gaming but on other things. I was young and kind of stupid,” Adu said.

“It is not my fault that people had expectations of my career. They had other expectations. I have mine. I can honestly say that I am happy with what I have achieved in my career.”