Football | Franz Beckenbauer disappeared from public view – a disturbing statement from a brother

The health condition of the 78-year-old “Emperor” worries his loved ones.

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer78, is in worryingly bad health according to his relatives, Sakslaislehti Bild tells.

In its news, Bild quotes the German broadcasting company ARD's documentary to be published in January, in which the legend's brother Walter Beckenbauer speaks of the power of a legend.

“If I said he was fine, I would be lying, and I don't like lying. He does not feel alright. It's a constant ups and downs,” says Walter Beckenbauer in the documentary.

Der Kaiser, or “The Emperor”, does not comment on his health in the documentary that bears his name. However, he has been suffering from health problems for some time.

German football greats Lothar Matthäus and Christoph Daum expressed their concern about Beckenbauer's health already in August.

“Franz always said that the most important thing in life is health. At the moment he doesn't have it,” Matthäus told the German at the time RTL– channel.

Franz Beckenbauer captained West Germany to the World Cup against Johan Cruyff (left) Holland in 1974.

Beckenbauer has mostly withdrawn from the public eye, and was not present in August when Mätthaus gathered like other Masters to remember the 1990 World Championship gold.

Der Kaiser won the world championship both as a player (1974) and as a coach (1990). He was voted the best football player in Europe in 1972 and 1976.

In addition, the merit list includes the 1972 European Championship gold and the three European Cup victories achieved in Bayern Munich, the predecessor of the Champions League.

After his career as a player and coach, Beckenbauer worked as a sports influencer. He headed the selection committee for the 2006 World Cup and was caught in the eye of the storm when a newspaper Der Spiegel claimed that the search committee bought votes to win the contest.

Beckenbauer has denied vote buying. He also headed the organizing committee for the final tournament.

Coach Franz Beckenbauer (left), captain Lothar Matthäus and Andreas Brehme, who scored the only goal of the World Cup final, as world champions in 1990.

Last at the end of the year, Beckenbauer told the German Bunte– magazine that he lost the sight in his right eye and that he has to be careful with his heart.

Health reasons prevented Beckenbauer from going to the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year Pelé for the funeral in Brazil.