Football | Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton

Lampard managed to coach Everton for about a year.

English Everton, who play in the Premier League, fired their manager on Monday For Frank Lampardthe British media reports according to the Reuters news agency.

Led by Lampard, Everton have drifted into the relegation battle. The team is second last in the Premier League. Three teams from the series are relegated to the Championship.

Lampard’s last match was Saturday’s 0-2 away loss to West Ham.

Everton’s last league win was last October. Since then, the team has played eight matches without a win.

Lampard took over as Everton’s Manager in January 2022. He was Chelsea’s manager from 2019 to 2021 and before that one season as Derby’s manager. 44-year-old Lampard was also fired from Chelsea.

Lampard played his successful playing career at Chelsea.