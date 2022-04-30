Football Frank Lampard found himself in a situation he has never experienced

Football Liverpool Everton, who played in the Premier League, made a decision at the end of January that could be fatal for the club. It hired the fired Manager Rafael Benítezin in place of Frank Lampardin.

Benítez’s fires weren’t a surprise – his hiring was already a surprise and a wet rag against the faces of many Everton supporters. The Spaniard is a former Liverpool manager, not the worst enemy in the camp the choice was considered good.

At least, Benítez did not gain the support of supporters. At first, the game results were reasonable, but the difficulties began in October. Of Benítez’s last twelve Premier League matches, Everton won just one and played two draws. There were nine losses.

Kicks after that, rumors began circulating about who would become the new Manager. Supporters would have rejoiced at their former player Wayne Rooneyn of choice, but in the end the choice was made Frank to Lamparda former Chelsea player and Manager.

The choice of Lampard was more favorable to the supporters than the second final candidate, the Portuguese Vitor Perreira, who had been fired last December from the Turkish league ‘s Fenerbahça. The owner of the club Farhad Moshiri also did not want to choose a second manager, which several supporters of the team seemed to oppose.

Rooney and Lampard have a lot in common: they are both former players on the England national team, and Lampard was Derby’s manager before Rooney.

See also Movie Review | Annette is one of the most ambitious attempts to reform the musical genre, but its story seems indifferent and the dynamics of the main pair are hopelessly stereotypical Frank Lampard was the manager of Derby for the period 2018–2019.

Lampard started his managerial career in the 2018–2019 season in Derby, where he piloted for the Premier League promotion. In the final qualifiers, however, Aston Villa took a place in the Premier League.

After one Derby season, Lampard rose to become the Chelsea Manager of his former club. Even Lampard admitted that his name weighed on his choice as a club legend.

“When I sat down [työ]in an interview, I realized that those who coach Derby for one season don’t usually get a job at Chelsea, ”Lampard told the media after his election.

In Chelsea, the first season went relatively well: ranking fourth in the Premier League and reaching the English Cup final, where Arsenal lost. The second season was no longer going on: the losing streak and the ninth place in the Premier League were fired in January 2021. The new manager Thomas Tuchel led to the victory of the Chelsea Champions League.

Meni year, and Lampard was again the manager of the Premier League team. He signed a 2.5-year contract with Everton.

Lampard’s statistics at Everton are little better than Benítez’s: three wins, one draw and eight losses. And worst of all, Everton has sunk below the fall line. The difference to Burnley’s last survivor spot is two points ahead of the weekend’s matches, but Everton has one match less played.

Even before Lampard’s Everton Pest, it was recalled that his stats are not convincing: 103 league matches as manager in Chelsea and Derby, losses 30.

Lampard’s statements after the matches have not been reassuring either. Before Everton sank below the fall line, he reminded the team to be above the line, and now that the team is below the line, Lampard says he “believes” in survival.

In addition, Lampard releases such flatness from its mouth:

“If we had scored the first goal, the match would have been completely different.”

That’s what he said after last weekend’s loss to Liverpool to Everton website.

In addition, Lampard said, “I am proud and happy with our presentation. We have to get the same spirit on the rest of our matches. ”

Lampardin Kicks still during the spring have also moved rumors, however Skysports according to the club’s leadership, the change of manager is not expected to help in the relegation battle.

Still, the name of an old war horse and a bus parser, a person who believes in strong defense, has been raised: Sam Allardyce already went in the 2017-2018 season to rescue Everton.

Lampard himself has stated this about his future at Everton:

“I spent 18 months of my short managerial career in Chelsea, where I was always probably two matches away from the kicks. I am proud to be a manager here [Evertonissa] and maintains the history of this club in a positive way. ”

Indeed, Everton has a strong history in the English Premier League. It has been at the highest league level for 68 consecutive years, but for example Fivethirtyeight site according to data analysis, Everton’s probability of falling is now 54 percent and Burnley’s only 29 percent.

Will Lampard go down in history as the manager who takes Everton out of major league football? For him, the experience of falling for himself would be new.

Premier League match at Everton-Chelsea on Sunday at 4pm Viaplay and V Sport show the match.