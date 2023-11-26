Football | Francesco Camarda, 15, made history in Italy

The young man experienced an unforgettable evening in Milan.

Italian history was made on Saturday night in Serie A, the main football league. of Milan From Francesco Camarda became the youngest player ever to appear in the league.

Camarda entered the field as a substitute in the home match against Fiorentina in the 83rd minute. He was 15 years and 260 days old when he debuted.

The previous record in the series was held by Bologna Wisdom with Ameywho was able to play at the age of 15 years and 274 days in 2021.

Camarda has strong screens from Milan’s youth matches. He was already talked about a year ago, when he had scored a total of 485 goals in 89 youth matches.

The player made his debut in the youth Champions League this autumn and scored two goals in the match against Newcastle.

Camarda got to taste victory in his Serie A debut, as Milan defeated Fiorentina 1–0.

Milan’s head coach Stefano Pioli praised Camarda on Sky Sport after the match.

“He is a nice and talented boy who deserved this opportunity. He works hard. He is young but mature,” Pioli said.

Milan is third in the series. The difference between the top team Inter is five points and the second-placed Juventus is three. Juventus and Inter will play against each other on Sunday evening in Turin.