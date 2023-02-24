Football | France women’s national team seething as star players fade – ‘I’m protecting my sanity’

Three players have already announced that they will not play in the current conditions for the French national team.

The first decision to quit was made by the superstar of French football, captain of the national team and representing Lyon at the club level Wendie Renard.

After him, the central defenders of Paris Saint-Germain made the same announcement Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

“This is sad, but this is the only way to protect my sanity,” Renard said.

“I will not leave [ensi kesän] to the World Cup in these conditions. My face protects from pain, but my heart suffers.”

Diani announced that if there are significant changes in the national team, he can return. Katoto said he does not share the current values ​​of the national team.

French the football association announced that it will look into the matter next week.

“No individual is above the institution, i.e. the French national team,” the association stated in its statement.

The reason for the departure of the players is primarily the head coach, 47 years old Corinne Diacre, although the players did not name him separately. Diacre has been the head coach since 2017, and the contract runs until 2024.

Diacre is known for his rough style, and he has also planted his star players on the bench. Renard was also stripped of his captain’s armband for four years. In recent years, he has been captain again.

In addition, Diacre selected for the national team Kheira Hamraouinwhich has a cool relationship with Katotto and Dian.

The French club teams are doing well in the Champions League, but the national team has not managed to win the EC or World Cup finals. Recently, the team has lost international matches to Germany and Sweden.

