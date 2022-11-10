Football | France with an impressive bunch of stars to defend the World Cup gold

There are 11 players from the 2018 champion team. Real Madrid’s top star Karim Benzema is returning to the World Cup tournament for the first time since summer 2014.

French head coach of the national football team Didier Deschamps announced on Wednesday evening the group of 25 players with which France will travel to Qatar to defend the men’s World Cup gold.

There are 11 players from the champion team of the 2018 Russian Games.

Manchester United’s defender star got a place in Deschamps’ team Raphael Varanealthough injuries have plagued Varane lately.

In addition to the expected names, the 36-year-old also received an invitation to attack Olivier Giroud, who has made a good mark at AC Milan. Also PsG’s topper Presnel Kimpembe is included, even though he has only played five matches in the last couple of months.

Real Madrid’s top star Karim Benzema returns to the World Cup tournament for the first time since the summer of 2014. There are enough teeth in the attack: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and top scorer in the Bundesliga Christopher Nkunku are ready to cause fear in the defense of the World Cup opponents.

In Qatar, France aims to become the first country to repeat the World Cup since Brazil and 1962.

France will face Australia in their opening Group D match on November 22. The other countries in the group are Denmark and Tunisia.

French World Cup team:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (West Ham).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig ).