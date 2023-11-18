France taught Gibraltar quite a lesson.

Football The European Championship qualifiers saw quite a bit of action when France hosted Gibraltar in a Group B match in Nice on Saturday.

In the match, the best and worst team of the group met, and it went accordingly. In the end, France’s victory was recorded with an unimaginable score of 14–0. The victory is the biggest ever in the men’s EC qualifiers.

The game had only been four minutes old, when the home team’s 2-0 lead was already showing on the light board by Ethan Santos own goal and By Marcus Thuram after success.

At Vart Warren Zaire-Emery already scored the hosts’ third goal. Moments later, the visitors’ situation became even more difficult when Santos, who had scored an own goal, was sent off.

With the man advantage, France scored four more goals in minutes 30–37, and went into the break with a 7–0 lead.

In the second half, we had to wait a quarter of an hour for goals until Adrien Rabiot succeeded. A moment later Kingsley Coman made another night, and more came.

Came from an exchange Ousmane Dembélén by hitting the ten was full, and Kylian Mbappé the second hit already took France to an 11–0 lead in the 74th minute. Mbappé scored a hat trick in the 82nd minute.

Another Changeling Olivier Giroud scored twice in the closing moments of the match and sealed France’s record.

France took Germany’s record for the biggest win ever. Germany also beat San Marino 13-0 in 2006.

Third on the list after Saturday is Spain, who took a 12-1 win over Malta in 1983. The Netherlands also have an 11-goal win after beating San Marino 11-0 in 2011.

Finland’s biggest victory is also from San Marino. Mikael Forssell scored a hat trick when Finland won 8–0 in 2010.