Football | Fran Kirby is an English star who once quit her career after the death of her mother

Spring 2018 was for England’s star midfield player To Fran Kirby dreams come true on the playing fields.

His club Chelsea won the English championship and the FA cup. Kirby was nominated for the Ballon d’Or awarded to the best player. He was recognized as the best player in the English Super League by both football journalists and representatives of the players and the union.

While the rest of Chelsea’s players celebrated the title wildly on the bus, Kirby cried so hard that it made his teammates realize something was wrong.

Kirby would have liked to call his mother and share the moment of celebration with her.

It wasn’t possible. Kirby’s mother died when the player was only 14 years old.

“I understand how strange it must have seemed. My teammates were probably thinking, why is he crying? We just won the double.”

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby celebrates with the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on May 5, 2018.

Kirby, 29, told about the bus trip For the Players Tribune in a post he made in 2019. On the last day of July in 2022, Kirby will have another chance to achieve success with his team.

England will play in front of their home crowd at Wembley in the European Championship final against Germany. Kirby, who plays in the midfield, has been one of the most important players in the team’s attack, having scored six goals together by Beth Mead with. Kirby has scored two goals, but above all his responsibility is to build the game.

The opening goal of the Games between England and Austria was scored by Kirby and Mead. With a brilliant pass, Kirby found Mead in a small space, who lifted the ball over the Austrian goalkeeper by Manuela Zinsberger.

Already after the screens of the opening game, the former soccer player Karen Carney wrote in his Guardian column that Kirby will play a key role in England’s pursuit of success in their home tournament.

“Kirby’s teammates need to get him the ball faster so he can create the magic moments that decide games,” Carney wrote.

On top of all that, Kirby has played with little sense of the game. When England played a friendly against Belgium on 16 June, Kirby was able to play his first game since February.

That’s when Kirby had to be left out of the lineup of his club team Chelsea. He was troubled by an exceptionally heavy fatigue. While trying to get fit, Kirby went to see specialists in Barcelona. He had an oxygen tent at home.

“In the tests, no definite answers were obtained as to what it was. I was extremely tired and extremely exhausted.”

Kirby says there were discussions that it was exhaustion from long-term overload. Attention was paid, for example, to nutrition and recovery.

Time was enough, and Kirby got to chase England’s first European Championship.

Fran Kirby scored in the match against Norway at the European Championships on July 11.

Kirby has played 60 matches in the England national team. Even before the freshest ordeal of the spring, the career could have ended with a smaller number, or even completely without national matches or even professional games. Kirby’s career and entire life have been tested from many directions.

Kirby reported in the Players Tribune, that his mother was the biggest support in his career. In their family, the football field was mainly attended by mother and daughter. According to Fran Kirby, the father, who worked shifts as a train driver, had time to be less present in the hobby and was not as passionate about it.

Fran Kirby’s junior club was Reading, which held feedback sessions for children and parents. On one occasion, in the middle of talking with the coach Desire-mother complained of not feeling well and soon lost consciousness at the table.

At the hospital, the doctors told about a cerebral hemorrhage, for which there was nothing that could be done. Mother died soon.

Kirby says that at home with his father and brother, things were not handled properly. Football continued, but at the age of 17 there was a collapse.

Kirby was at a youth national team camp when he announced he wanted to quit, saying he missed his mother. Even to his aunts, he said that he doesn’t think he can love football anymore.

“I meant it. I just wanted a normal childhood. My aunts lived in a different place further south and football wasn’t everything to them. They just said, Stop. You don’t have to do that. Do something else.’”

Kirby really ended his career. He fell ill with depression, about which he has already told the BBC in 2014.

In the Players Tribune, Kirby talks about his dark times.

“I felt like a zombie. I didn’t talk to my family. I was anxious in crowds and felt like an outsider. At parties I wanted to stand in the corner until I could go home. When I think of the happy little girl I was a couple of years ago, that girl seemed like a stranger to me.”

Eventually football began to draw Kirby back to the hobby team that played in Reading at the age of 19. Kirby says his best friend asked him to come play. At first he doubted leaving. When the modest bet was enough, he left. Kirby was promised that it would be enough to show up on the day of the game on Sunday.

Kirby asked, sure there aren’t any routines. The answer was that after the game it is customary to go to the bar. Kirby was involved.

The love for football returned when Kirby was allowed to play on his own terms. After that, things progressed quickly.

First, the Reading team needed a player and Kirby was asked for help. He played in the third-tier team in the 2012–13 season and won the league’s goal exchange with 32 goals. In 2014 Kirby signed a professional contract with Reading and in 2015 Kirby was already part of the England national team in the World Cup and moved to his current club Chelsea.

Fran Kirby celebrates his goal against Mexico at the World Cup in Canada in June 2015.

Since Kirby’s career has been disrupted by several injuries. A knee injury in the spring of 2016 kept him sidelined for a year, and right after that, Kirby got sick because of his ankle. From those injuries, he returned to the top level, as evidenced by the rain of awards in 2018.

The more serious place was in the fall of 2019. Kirby had pericarditis. He felt unwell, suffered from chest pains and passed out while at dinner with his teammates of Beth England and Maren Mjelden with. England called an ambulance, and Kirby was taken to the hospital.

Kirby is told ESPN, that he considered quitting during his recovery. Ending thoughts came to mind, for example, when he slept 18 hours a day while recovering and could not walk up the stairs.

The coronavirus ended the season in the spring, and Kirby returned to games at the beginning of the following season. In top form, because at the end of the season, the award for the best player in the series was placed in the trophy cabinet.

On Sunday, Kirby will have the opportunity to fill his trophy cabinet with the brightest medal of the prize competitions.

The final of the European Football Championship between England and Germany will be played in London on Sunday from 19:00. Yle TV2 will broadcast the match live.