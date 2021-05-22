Football Forss twinkled Brentford to victory in the Premier League

The Finnish player scored the winning goal against Bournemouth.

Finnish striker Marcus Forss continues with the London club Brentford in pursuit of promotion to the English Premier League. Forss scored the winning goal when Brentford knocked Bournemouth 3-1 in the English Championship promotion qualifiers and advanced to the promotion qualifiers for next weekend with a 3-2 overall goal.

Bournemouth had won the opening 1-0 and got a dream start for the second match when Arnaut Danjuma took the guests to the lead as early as the sixth minute. Bournemouth’s problems began when Brentford Ivan Toney equalized after 16 minutes. Bournemouth Chris Mepham was driven out in the 28th minute.

Forss started the match on the bench, but he was replaced at half-time by the Dane Mads Roerslev Rasmussen in place of. Vitaly Janelt scored a 2-1 lead for Brentford after five minutes had been played in the second half.

Forss made it 3 – 1 with 81 minutes played Emiliano Marcondesin from the input. A Finnish scepter emerged from among Bournemouth’s defenders and brazenly bounced the ball into the goal from about five meters.

The promotion qualifier will be played in London on May 29th. Swansea and Barnsley will settle the final opponent of Brentford later on Saturday. Barnsley is represented Aapo Halme.