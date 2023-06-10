Football | Former national team player Jari Niinimäki has died

Jari Niinimäki, who won the Finnish football championship in Ilves, died on the night between Friday and Saturday, according to the club’s website.

Former soccer player Jari Niinimäki, 65, has died the night before Saturday. We will tell you about it On Ilves’ website.

Niinimäki, who played as a striker, represented local clubs Pallo-Veikko and Ilves in Tampere during his football career.

Together with Ilves, Niinimäki won the Finnish Cup in 1979 and the Finnish championship in 1983. In the 1986 season, Niinimäki shared the scoring crown in the SM series with 13 hits together with Kuusys Ismo Liusen with.

In his career, Niinimäki played in the main league for 11 seasons and 222 matches, scoring 91 goals. Niinimäki ranks 29th in the all-time WC goal statistics.

Niinimäki also represented Finland in the A national team. In Finland’s shirt, he scored two goals. Niinimäki scored his first goal in the national team against Sweden in 1986. The second goal came in Austria’s net in May 1987.

In addition to football, Niinimäki played ice hockey in Ilves juniors. He won the Finnish championship in the club’s B-juniors in 1973 and bronze in 1974.

Played puck in Ilves for a large part of his career Jesse Niinimäki is the son of Jari Niinimäki.

Jari Niinimäki will be honored on Sunday in Ratina, when Ilves plays against FC Honka.