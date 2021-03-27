Football Former French star Thierry Henry withdrew from social media and patents some waste to tighten grip on racism

“It’s way too easy to create a social media account and use it to bully others. All this can be done under a pseudonym. ”

French national football team ex-striker Thierry Henry withdraws from social media due to racism and inappropriate behavior. Henry urges social media players to fight harder against grievances.

Henry, one of the best players of all time in his country, announced his statement at the same time On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He has a total of 14.8 million followers on some accounts.

“The amount of racism, bullying and the resulting mental interference cultivated on social media is too toxic to be ignored,” Henry wrote.

In the arsenal Henry, who played for the high years of his career, stresses that social media companies should take greater responsibility for content.

“It’s way too easy to create a social media account and use it to bully others. All of this can be done under a nickname, ”Henry recalled.

Henry has spoken openly in the past about what kind of racism there is in football and what kind of struggle he himself has had to go through as a dark-skinned player.

In Finnish the topic is even more topical for the Midfielder midfielder Glen Kamaraan due to the associated outbreak of racism.

Kamara was insulted last week because of his skin color in a Europa League match against Slavia Prague.