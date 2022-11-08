Football | Former Fifa boss Blatter: awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake

According to Blatter, Fifa changed its host criteria only in 2012, when the treatment of workers building the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar became a concern.

In November On the 20th, a big party for football fans begins, when the men’s World Cup final tournament starts.

However, the solemnity of the tournament played in Qatar has been tested ever since the international football association Fifa awarded the games to the country in 2010.

The human rights situation in Qatar, the treatment of sexual minorities in the country and the miserable conditions of the migrant workers who built the games have drawn a lot of criticism.

On Tuesday, a position was taken from a surprising source, when the long-time president of Fifa and the head of the federation at the time of awarding Qatar’s hosting Sepp Blatter, 86, stated that the grant was a “mistake”.

“Qatar was a mistake. The choice was bad,” Blatter told the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger in the interview.

“Football and the World Cup tournament are too big for it (Qatar).”

The Fifa management awarded the games to Qatar by a vote of 14-8, and Blatter said he voted for the United States at the time.

the BBC by Blatter blamed Qatar’s election on the then president of UEFA Michel Platinin’s shoulders.

“The choice was bad, and I was responsible for it. Thanks to four votes from Platini and his (Uefa) team, the World Cup tournament went to Qatar instead of the United States. This is the truth.”

According to Blatter, Fifa changed its host criteria in 2012 when the treatment of workers building the World Cup infrastructure in Qatar became a concern.

“Since then, social issues and human rights have been taken into account (in the choice of host).”

Blatter was the president of Fifa for 17 years, until the criminal suspicions of the illegal money transfer of two million Swiss francs to Platini ended his career as a sports director.

Platini also had to resign from his position at Fifa. In July of this year, a Swiss court acquitted Blatter and Platini of criminal charges.