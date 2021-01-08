Football Former Brazilian national team player who won the Champions League moves to Italian sub-league club

Maicon, 39, signed a six-month contract with ASD Sona Calcio to play in Serie D.

Brazilian veteran defender familiar from the national team, AS Monaco, Internazionale, Manchester City and AS Roma Maicon continues his career in the Italian sub-series.

39-year-old Maicon, full name Maicon Douglas Sisenando, has signed a six – month contract with ASD Sona Calcio in Serie D.

Maicon arrived in Italy on Friday and told local media that he was happy to return to the boot country with his son.

“I am motivated for this new adventure to its players,” said Maicon told AFP news agency the transfer of a.

Maicon won four Italian championships, two Italian Cups and three supercups at Inter, as well as the World Championship of the Champions League and Fifa club teams.

Brazil was represented by Maicon in 76 A national matches between 2003 and 2014.

He made seven hits in the national team shirt and won the Confederations Cup twice for the Copa América and twice for the Continental Federation tournament.

Maicon moved to Sona from the four levels of his home country, Villa Nova Atlético Club.