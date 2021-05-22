Football Former Barcelona goalkeeper Francesc Arnau has died at the age of 46

Arnau was last sports director in Oviedo.

Spanish played as a football goalkeeper for Barcelona from 1996 to 2001 Francesc Arnau died on saturday said his employer, the Real Oviedo Society. Arnau, who served as sports director in Oviedo, was 46 years old.

Arnau was a great promise to the juniors of Barça in the first half of the 1990s. He won the European Championships for under-21s in Spain in 1998 but did not get a well-established position as Barcelona’s number one guard. However, Barça was left with games in the Spanish League and the Champions League, as well as the Spanish Championship in 1999 and the Spanish Cup victory in 1997.

Arnau moved to Malaga in 2001 and played there until the end of his career, ie until 2011. Arnau continued in Malaga first as a coach and then as a sports director. Arnau moved to Oviedo at the end of 2019.