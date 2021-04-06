Football Former Arsenal star shot on the “wrong” foot of one of the most brazen Panenka penalty kicks of all time

Santi Cazorla coolly slotted it home for a 1 – 0 lead.

Football there are a variety of approaches to taking a penalty kick, one of which requires a particularly large mental edge. That’s what the former Arsenal star showed Santi Cazorla.

Moni tries to get hold of the ball but it slips out of his hands.

Some, on the other hand, wait until the end of the goalkeeper’s movement and then place the ball on the empty side of the goal.

In the so-called Panenka penalty kick, the player counts on everything that the goalkeeper guesses in some direction, allowing the ball to be lifted lightly in the middle of the goal. The Czech is considered to be the developer of the style Antonin Panenkaa, who presented a shot at the 1976 European Championships.

The most recent and perhaps one of the most brazen pans of all time was introduced by Cazorla, 36, currently playing in Al-Sadd, Qatar.

Spanish the midfielder is quite good on both feet, but in the past he has relied on penalty kicks on his right foot.

In the Qatar main league match, as Al-Gharafa’s guest, however, he shot such a quiet shot with his left foot so that the ball bounced before the goal line and sank into the net.

Al-Sadd won the match by 2-0 and leads the series by 11 points ahead of Al-Duhail.

Cazorla played in Arsenal in the 2012-18 season in a total of 180 matches, scoring 29 goals and scoring 45, says Transfermarkt.