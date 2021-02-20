There was a time when any question could be settled with an unappealable phrase: football is for the smart. It was worth to the coach in the game in which you were not in the small area when the ball was walking over the goal line. I served my teammates the day you were late to deliver your training clothes and they left you all sizes XXL. My father used it to explain to me how he scored that goal offside when Barça in the derby and my mother even said it, hesitating, that rainy day when you came home to the top of mud from the dirt field: “Before putting it in the washing machine give those socks some water. You have to step on less puddles: the soccer is for smart “.

I couldn’t be more angry to hear it. Actually, it was a euphemism applied to the game of the very Spanish and definitive “you have no fucking idea” that so many discussions ditch and so many newspaper articles inspires. First, because, even without meaning to, I sensed that they were calling me a fool. Second, because it may be true that truths offend. And third, because since I was a kid I saw that the statement has gaps (such as being allowed to write about football) and it is increasingly difficult to apply in modern football.

Pacheta, Huesca coach.

That is why the other day I was surprised with the phrase of yore on the tip of my tongue, about to say it to my children in a confined pachanguita in the corridor. I was not able to use that which so upset me. I doubted whether to exclaim that football is for Monchis, or for marketing directors, or for defensive pivots, but in the end I remembered that, amid the journalistic fury for the physical superiority of European teams (?), the best news these days was that Jose Rojo, Pacheta (my idol in the Spanish of Camacho), had had a meeting with the wives, girlfriends and mothers of his footballers in Huesca, to involve them in the project, learn about their concerns and team up until the last consequences. Then I remembered the face of Elena when I spoke to him about my old coaches, and it was clear to me. My children: soccer is for Pachetas.